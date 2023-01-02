Arsenal are keeping tabs on French youngster Elye Wahi who is valued at around £26.5m.

Wahi has enjoyed an impressive season for Montpellier so far. The 20-year-old has 20 goals in 73 appearances since making his debut for the club in 2020, becoming the second-youngest player to score this game many goals in Ligue 1.

The current holder of the record is Kylian Mbappe, which shows the level that Wahi is playing at to be breathing down the neck of the World Cup finalist at such a young age.



Elye Wahi celebrates scoring a goal for Montpellier.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Arsenal are keeping tabs on Wahi who is believed to be valued at around £26.5m.

Montpellier understandably aren’t keen to lose the player during the middle of the season, especially considering that he’s started all but one game for them this campaign.

Wahi can play all across the front three which would make him a really useful option for Arsenal. The 20-year-old could cover for Gabriel Jesus in his absence as well as provide competition in the wide areas.