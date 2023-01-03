Chelsea could reportedly try for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo even though Brighton are eager not to sell such an important player in the middle of the season.

The Ecuador international has been in superb form in recent times, looking one of the finest players in the Premier League outside of the established big six.

Chelsea could surely do well to strengthen in the middle of the park in the near future, with Graham Potter’s side struggling for form recently, winning just one of their last seven league games to leave them 9th in the table.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho both out of contract in the summer, Chelsea would undoubtedly benefit from bringing in a top young midfielder like Caicedo as a long-term replacement for the experienced duo.

According to Ben Jacobs in his column for Si & Dan Talk Chelsea, the Blues very much have Caicedo on their radar, and won’t necessarily be put off trying for the 21-year-old this winter.

“Along with Enzo Fernandez, multiple sources tell me Moises Caicedo is very much on Chelsea’s radar in 2023,” Jacobs wrote. “Brighton CEO Paul Barber doesn’t want to lose Caicedo (or Alexis Mac Allister) mid-season, but that doesn’t mean Chelsea won’t try.”