Liverpool monitoring Dutch midfielder as Pep Lijnders proves influential on transfer decisions

Liverpool have reportedly been keeping an eye on highly-rated Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners in recent times as Pep Lijnders proves influential on key transfer decisions.

The Dutchman has become highly regarded for his work alongside Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, with the Telegraph explaining his role in some of the club’s recent signings.

Now a further report from i News states that Lijnders was influential in signing his fellow countryman Cody Gakpo, and could be again as they target Koopmeiners.

The 24-year-old Netherlands international has impressed in Serie A and could be a major upgrade on the members of this struggling LFC midfield.

It’s surely time to rebuild as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara look to have peaked, and Koopmeiners could be a good option.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that Jude Bellingham remains Liverpool’s priority in the middle of the park, though he also acknowledged their interest in Wolves ace Matheus Nunes.

Reds fans will surely welcome multiple midfield signings, with this squad surely having room for both Bellingham and Nunes, and perhaps even one more addition to breathe new life into this stale squad.

It’s been a hugely disappointing season at Anfield and it’s hard to imagine there won’t be major changes in the summer.

