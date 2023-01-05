Manchester United have confirmed their stance on midfielder Scott McTominay after interest from Premier League club Newcastle.

Over the last few years, McTominay has played a regular starting role for Manchester United. Since the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, McTominay’s game time has been limited.

Despite his lack of minutes, McTominay is a reliable squad player for Manchester United, so losing him during the January transfer window could still have a detrimental effect on the team.

Now, according to Craig Hope, Newcastle are interested in the Scottish international, but Manchester United have insisted they want to keep hold of him this transfer window.

Also told Scott McTominay retains admirers within Newcastle but message from Man Utd is they want to keep him at Old Trafford. #nufc #mufc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 4, 2023

It’s testament to Newcastle that they’re targeting a player of McTominay’s profile, rather than looking to sign big-money superstars during this January transfer window. McTominay may not be the most technically gifted midfielder in the Premier League, but he’s a hard-working, reliable player.

One of the main reasons Newcastle have started so well since their Saudi takeover is the fact they’ve been sensible with their money, signing experienced players with excellent character such as Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier.