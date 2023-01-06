Conor Coady has registered his second Everton goal in tonight’s FA Cup tie between the Toffees and Manchester United.

Antony opened the scoring within four minutes at Old Trafford after an impressive bit of build-up play from the Reds.

However, David de Gea’s mistake at the other end led to Everton equalising just 10 minutes later.

Both sides have been without silverware for some time now and will be keen to add another FA Cup to their collection.

What is the keeper doing here…?! ? Manchester United concede for the first time since November through this David de Gea howler… ?#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/ivZi7pFcFg — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.