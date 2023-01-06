(Video) Conor Coady capitalises on De Gea blunder to level tie against Manchester United

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Conor Coady has registered his second Everton goal in tonight’s FA Cup tie between the Toffees and Manchester United.

Antony opened the scoring within four minutes at Old Trafford after an impressive bit of build-up play from the Reds.

However, David de Gea’s mistake at the other end led to Everton equalising just 10 minutes later.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle now keen to sign £52m ace but he wants to join Liverpool
(Video) Marcus Rashford sends United through to FA Cup fourth round with impressive spot-kick
Video: Hilarious scenes as two fans invade the pitch and do the trademark Ronaldo celebration in the Saudi League

Both sides have been without silverware for some time now and will be keen to add another FA Cup to their collection.

Footage courtesy of ITV.

More Stories Conor Coady Everton Manchester United

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.