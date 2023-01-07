Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on links between Manchester United and Mohammed Kudus

Ajax has become a favourite place to shop for Manchester United recently having lured many figures away from Amsterdam to Old Trafford. The latest could be Mohammed Kudus but contact is yet to be made says Fabrizio Romano.

Kudus is a name people are becoming familiar with this season following his performances in the Champions League and at the World Cup in Qatar, but it is not just fans that have noticed but many clubs around Europe.

One of those could be Man United having brought in Erik ten Hag from Ajax to manage the club over the summer. The Dutch coach has already worked with the 22-year-old and the Ghana international could follow Antony and Lisandro Martinez in making the switch from the Johan Cruyff Arena to Manchester in the future.

Speaking about Kudus’ situation, Fabrizo Romano has stated that it would be interesting to see if Manchester United pay Ajax big money for another one of their players

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update regarding the links between Kudus and Man United.

The transfer expert said: “After signing Antony, Lisandro Martinez, and Ten Hag, it would be interesting to see Manchester United pay Ajax big money for another one of their players, in Mohammed Kudus.

“I’m not aware of any contact or negotiation between Manchester United and Kudus as of today.”