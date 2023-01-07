Exclusive: Transfer expert states why it will be hard for any club to sign Enzo Fernandez in January

Enzo Fernandez is a player in high demand following his performances at the 2022 World Cup and with Chelsea’s pursuit of the midfielder reaching a dead end, Fabrizio Romano states why it will be hard for the Blues and other clubs to sign the Argentina international in January.

The 21-year-old only joined Benfica in the summer but his rise has been rapid over the last few months. The highlight was the midfielder’s World Cup campaign where he played a pivotal role in helping Argentina win their third World title in Qatar.

This saw many clubs weigh up a move for Fernandez this month but it was Chelsea who approached Benfica over a transfer.

That pursuit looks to have hit a dead end this week and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated why it will be hard for the Blues and other clubs to sign the Argentina international in January.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column the Daily Briefing, Fabrizio Romano has said that Benfica’s stance on a Fernandez January transfer is to pay his €120m release clause or move on.

The transfer journalist said: “Benfica’s position is clear and doesn’t depend on Enzo. €120m release clause or nothing. No other way for Rui Costa. As it stands, nobody is paying this clause.

“We will see what happens in the next weeks – as of now it’s gone quiet again but the market is open. Enzo of course was dreaming of the Premier League but he’ll be back in the Benfica squad.”

The clause will make it very difficult for Fernandez to move in January but with Benfica having a magnificent season so far, staying in Portugal will not impact the Argentine’s hope of a Premier League move in the future.