Second January signing on cards as Leeds agree personal terms with striker

Leeds United FC
Leeds United are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for young Hoffenheim forward Georginio Rutter.

The 20-year-old looks an outstanding prospect and it now looks like he’s set to continue his development at Elland Road.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds have now agreed personal terms with Rutter, having previously also made a bid to Hoffenheim for the player.

It surely won’t be too long now before Leeds seal this smart signing who could strengthen their side for this season and for many years beyond.

