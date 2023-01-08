Newcastle United and West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz.

According to a report from the Sun, the Championship outfit will consider selling the 23-year-old forward this month but his suitors will have to cough up a fee of around £15 million.

The Chilean International will be a free agent at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Newcastle and West Ham are prepared to pay that kind of money for a player who will be available on a free transfer in just 6 months.

Brereton Diaz has been in impressive form for Blackburn Rovers this season scoring 10 goals across all competitions. He managed to net 22 times in the league last year.

Both the Magpies and the Hammers could use attacking reinforcements and the 23-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have had their fair share of injury issues and Eddie Howe could use another reliable goalscorer on his side.

On the other hand, West Ham have found a difficult to score consistently with the likes of Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca struggling to hit top form.

The Blackburn Rovers star could improve both teams during the second half of the season and it will be interesting to see whether they are prepared to shell out the asking price.

Both clubs certainly have the financial resources to pay the reported £15m asking price for Diaz.