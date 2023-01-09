Video: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah puts FA Cup tie to bed with two wonderful finishes

Arsenal have gone 3-0 ahead in their FA Cup tie with Oxford and look very likely to be facing Man City in the next round of the tournament.

After struggling in the first half against the League One side the breakthrough came through a Mohamed Elneny header just after the hour mark.

The tie has now been put to bed after two wonderful finishes from Eddie Nketiah, who has really stepped up for the Gunners in the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Both goals can be seen below.