(Video) Liverpool fans will love what Jude Bellingham was filmed doing recently

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham have recently been filmed signing a Liverpool-related book.

The young midfielder, who is set to become one of the sport’s most in-demand players, is rumoured to be wanted by many clubs, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The transfer rumour mill has been in full swing, and if recent reports are anything to go by, the 19-year-old is not only a top priority for the Merseyside Reds, but the player himself would actually prefer a switch to Anfield, as opposed to the likes of Man United and Real Madrid – both of whom are also believed to be in the running.

Interestingly, sparking even more speculation that he could soon be heading to the Premier League, Bellingham, who was filmed recently while surrounded by Liverpool fans, was seen holding and signing a Trent Alexander-Arnold book.