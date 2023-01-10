(Video) Marcus Rashford continues brilliant form with quick-fire brace vs Charlton

After beating Charlton 3-0 at Old Trafford, Manchester United are through to the EFL Cup semi-finals.

The Red Devils named a solid but much-changed starting 11 to take on tonight’s League 1 opponents. Youth academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo was the stand-out selection after the 17-year-old was awarded his first team debut by manager Erik Ten Hag.

READ MORE: “Not going well” – Man United star slammed for set-piece routines vs Charlton

United opened the game’s scoring in the match’s first-half thanks to a brilliant curled effort from Brazilian winger Antony but it’ll be attacker Marcus Rashford who will once again make the headlines though.

The England international, who is enjoying an incredible run of form, has netted a quick-fire second-half brace after being substituted on with 30 minutes to play.

Check out both of Rashford’s goals below with pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports.

Rashford 90′

Rashford 94′