(Video) Benzema gives Real Madrid Super Cup lead vs Valencia

Karim Benzema has fired Real Madrid into the lead against Valencia during Wednesday night’s Spanish Super Cup match at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

The French striker, who has already netted nine goals this season, has just moved into double figures thanks to a well-taken penalty kick.

Benzema won his team’s spot-kick after he was brought down by Valencia defender Eray Comert and was tasked with converting from 12 yards, and he didn’t disappoint.

Check out the moment the iconic number nine netted below with pictures courtesy of SS1.

