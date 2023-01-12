Newcastle have advanced negotiations to sign Bundesliga ace

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko. 

The 18-year-old German international is nearing the end of his deal at the Bundesliga club and Dortmund are looking to tie him down to a new long-term deal. However, Newcastle have advanced negotiations to bring the player to the Premier League.

As per Fichajes, the German outfit are prepared to shell out a €40 million package in order to keep the player at the club. They could offer him wages of around €6 million, along with a €10 million renewal bonus and a lucrative commission package for his agent.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can offer him a better package and convince the player to move to England in the coming months. A January move seems improbable with the German outfit unlikely to weaken their squad midway through the season.

Moukoko is eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club this month and Newcastle could wrap up a summer move before the January window ends.

The 18-year-old has six goals and as many assists across all competitions this season and he is regarded as a world-class talent. The German international could sort out Newcastle’s attacking unit for the foreseeable future. He could partner with summer signing Alexander Isak in the coming seasons.

Signing a player of his potential will be a major coup for the Magpies and it could prove to be a bargain if they manage to get him on a free transfer.

