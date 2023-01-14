Newcastle United bid €60m for long-term Man United target

Newcastle United are very interested in acquiring the services of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and have reportedly made a €60m bid for the midfielder.

That is according to Todofichajes, who reports that Eddie Howe really wants the 27-year-old and the Magpies have already put a €60m bid in for the Serie A star.

The report states that Newcastle have also agreed contract terms with Milinkovic-Savic’s agent, Mateja Kezman, with the midfielder set to receive a salary of €10m a year. All that is left for the Premier League club is to agree on a transfer fee with Lazio, with the Italian club said to be holding out for €100m.

The Serbian international’s contract with Lazio expires in June 2024 and the midfielder has already made it clear to the Rome club that he has no intention of renewing.

The 27-year-old is a very talented player, with a very high output and would fit in nicely alongside Bruno Guimaraes in Howe’s midfield.

The Lazio star has also been a long-term target for Man United and seems to be linked to Old Trafford in every transfer window. According to the Express back in September, United could save money by waiting longer to recruit Milinkovic-Savic and if Newcastle fail to bring the Serbia international to England in January, maybe the Red Devils will make their move in the summer.