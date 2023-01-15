Liverpool’s season hit a new low on Saturday as the Reds were hammered 3-0 by Brighton in a very one-sided affair.

The display from the Merseyside club was labelled by manager Jurgen Klopp as the worst he has seen during his time at the club and the latest defeat leaves the Reds ninth in the Premier League table.

The season is turning into a miserable one for Liverpool and speaking on ESPN FC about the Reds’ struggles, pundit Craig Burley said: “It’s been going on now since the start of the season.

“I thought the World Cup break might have helped but it hasn’t.

“We talked about Thiago the other week, in a team that’s not dominating and not playing well, he’s just a luxury.

“I can’t see them turning this around quickly, I can’t.”

Thiago has been one of Liverpool’s best players over the last few seasons but even the Spaniard has been poor of late. Yesterday did indeed highlight the weaknesses in his game as the Merseyside club had very little of the ball and the world-class midfielder is wasted without it.