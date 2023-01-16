Leicester City are plotting a move to sign Chelsea star this month

Leicester City are plotting a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this month.

Loftus-Cheek has spent the majority of his Chelsea career playing a squad role rather than being a regular starter. His versatility has made him a useful option for Chelsea this season in multiple positions, but when their squad is fully fit it’s difficult to see him getting regular minutes.

A move away from Chelsea could now be on the cards, with the club looking to bring in another midfielder during the January transfer window.

A report from Simon Phillips has now claimed that Leicester City are plotting a move to sign Loftus-Cheek.

Leicester City have struggled this season but are beginning to find a little bit of form after a difficult start. January reinforcements will be necessary to improve their league position, and a midfielder could be considered a priority due to some potential outgoings.

James Maddison is bound to attract plenty of interest this window, and with Youri Tielemans out of contract at the end of the season, Leicester are going to have to find themselves a replacement over the next two transfer windows.