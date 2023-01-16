Newcastle looking to raid Premier League giants for 22-year-old in January

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

A report from Football London claims that Crystal Palace are keen on signing the 22-year-old central midfielder as well.

Apparently, both clubs are hoping to sign the player on loan in order to add more quality and depth through their midfield.

Newcastle have recently lost Jonjo Shelvey to an injury and Gallagher could be a quality alternative. Furthermore, Bruno Guimaraes is sidelined for a few weeks as well.

The 22-year-old has had sporadic game time at Stamford Bridge this season and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. A move to Newcastle could be ideal for the player and it remains to be seen whether the Blues are prepared to loan him out.

Gallagher will add energy and defensive work rate to Newcastle’s midfield.

Chelsea are lacking in depth in the central midfield and loaning out Gallagher might not be such a wise move, especially with the team struggling right now. The Blues will be desperate to secure a top-four finish and they need to hold on to their players and improve the squad this month.

Meanwhile, Gallagher was on loan at Crystal Palace last season and he was a key player for the Eagles. It would be a major boost for Patrick Vieira if he manages to bring the player back to the club.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Gallagher will be desperate to play more often and Chelsea must look to find a solution.