Manchester United are preparing for a midweek Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Following an important derby day win against arch-rivals and noisy neighbours Manchester City last weekend, Erik Ten Hag’s Red Devils have now found themselves in an unlikely title race.

Currently enjoying a nine-game winning run, United have closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to nine points and sit just one behind Pep Guardiola’s Citizens.

Up next for the 20-time league winners is Patrick Vieira’s Eagles, and although the Londoners sit eight places below the Red Devils in the table, Ten Hag will be guarding against complacency.

However, a big decision regarding who will lead his team’s attack awaits the Dutchman. Following Anthony Martial’s substitution at half-time against City on the weekend, there is mounting speculation that new signing Wout Weghorst could be in line to make his club debut and start.

“I have to think about that,” Ten Hag said while discussing the possibility of starting Weghorst, as quoted by MEN.

“First settle down after this game, make the right conclusions and then we will make a clear plan for Palace.

“Of course, I know a lot about Palace – we faced them also in pre-season and know how their team is – but the total plan I don’t have now. I didn’t construct it until now.

“So from this point on we can construct the plan and prepare the team in the right way.”

The match, which is scheduled to take place at Selhurst Park, is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.