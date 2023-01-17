Video: Harvey Elliott scores a screamer to put Liverpool ahead vs Wolves

Liverpool have taken a 1-0 lead in their FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to hand the 19-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott a start at Molineux and the youngster has managed to repay the faith of his manager.
Elliott has scored a screamer in the 14th minute to silence the home crowd and hand Liverpool a much-needed advantage.
?? GOAL: 0-1 #LFC #WOLLIV #FACup
Harvey Elliott strikes one in from range.
— AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) January 17, 2023
Pictures via BeIN Sports
The Reds have been quite poor in recent weeks and the goal will give them a much-needed lift and boost their morale. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can hold on to their advantage and build on it as the game progresses.