Video: Harvey Elliott scores a screamer to put Liverpool ahead vs Wolves

Liverpool have taken a 1-0 lead in their FA Cup replay against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to hand the 19-year-old attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott a start at Molineux and the youngster has managed to repay the faith of his manager.

Elliott has scored a screamer in the 14th minute to silence the home crowd and hand Liverpool a much-needed advantage.

Pictures via BeIN Sports

The Reds have been quite poor in recent weeks and the goal will give them a much-needed lift and boost their morale. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can hold on to their advantage and build on it as the game progresses.