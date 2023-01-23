Stan Collymore names ideal manager to replace Frank Lampard at Everton

Reports earlier on Monday confirmed that Everton have parted ways with manager Frank Lampard.

Following a disastrous 2-0 defeat against fellow strugglers West Ham on the weekend, as well as widespread fan protests, Lampard’s position at Goodinson Park became untenable.

Making the decision to relieve the former Chelsea midfielder of his managerial duties, the Toffees are now not only winless in their last 10 matches, but they’re also manager-less.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Everton, as expected — official club statement to follow ?? #EFC pic.twitter.com/TzPqLqs6Gb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 23, 2023

Discussing which manager the Toffees’ hierarchy should look to bring in, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, named ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche as Lampard’s ideal successor.

“I think it’s quite simple from this point – whenever a board is under this much fire, they sack the manager because they never sack themselves, and that is exactly what we have seen happen. Lampard has gone,” Collymore said.

“In terms of who there is to replace him – Sean Dyche would be a very good and solid appointment. He’d bring back confidence and discipline.”

Going on to address some concerns that Dyche’s philosophy may not be what Everton need, Collymore reaffirmed that the 50-year-old is more than capable of turning the Toffees’ fortunes around.

“Personally don’t buy into the consensus that Dyche is the heir to Sam Allardyce’s throne,” he added.

“Dyche does like a big, strong frontman, but when his teams are at their best, they do actually get the ball down and play some nice, quick football.

“If he could come in and get a few players and add to the ones he already knows such as Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski, then I certainly think they’ve got a better chance of turning it around than they do now. But in order to do that, the club has to act immediately.”