Chelsea attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic is more likely to move to a Serie A club in the future despite some interest from Premier League teams.

Pulisic has been the subject of some interest from AC Milan, but also from Juventus, with the USA international even asking his fellow countryman Weston McKennie about the Turin giants, according to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Chelsea fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about Pulisic after a bit of an inconsistent spell at Stamford Bridge, but Jacobs has suggested there might still be hope for him in winning over Graham Potter.

The 24-year-old is currently injured, which could complicate a transfer, and this means he might get the chance to impress Potter in the final few months of the season.

Jacobs says Pulisic did not particularly enjoy playing under Thomas Tuchel, but perhaps there’s still hope for him at Chelsea under a new manager, provided he can stay fit.

“Christian Pulisic is technically available on the market, though Graham Potter has said on the record that he won’t leave in January, and the fact that he got injured until February doesn’t help matters,” Jacobs said.

“Pulisic didn’t desperately enjoy working under Thomas Tuchel, so a fit Pulisic under a new manager might be able to shine at Chelsea. It could be that this injury will prove a blessing in disguise for Chelsea, because it gives them more time between now and the end of the season to see if they can get the best out of Pulisic.

“There are admirers of course, Newcastle and Manchester United enquired about him in the summer, with the latter quite keen on a loan, but I’ve always been told that Serie A is the more likely destination for Pulisic.

“Juventus have considered him in the past and he even spoke to Weston McKennie about the club, and more recently AC Milan have been linked as well. But we’re looking at a summer exit if Potter is true to his word.”