Conte now ready to offload Tottenham ace to West Ham

Tottenham defender Djed Spence could be on this move this month with West Ham one of the clubs interested.

Spence has struggled since making the move to Tottenham. Antonio Conte has utilised both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty ahead of him this season and Spence has had to get used to playing the last few minutes of games.

Now, it looks like Spence could be on his way out the door on loan.

According to 90min, West Ham are interested in signing Spence on loan, alongside Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Burnley.