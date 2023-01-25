Conte now ready to offload Tottenham ace to West Ham

Tottenham FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Tottenham defender Djed Spence could be on this move this month with West Ham one of the clubs interested.

Spence has struggled since making the move to Tottenham. Antonio Conte has utilised both Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty ahead of him this season and Spence has had to get used to playing the last few minutes of games.

Now, it looks like Spence could be on his way out the door on loan.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Only one club can afford Erling Haaland transfer – and it’s not Real Madrid
Exclusive: Club chief was “frustrated” by major sale in the summer and it could impact Chelsea
Exclusive: Former Chelsea & Spurs target now very keen on another Premier League transfer

According to 90min, West Ham are interested in signing Spence on loan, alongside Southampton, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

More Stories Djed Spence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.