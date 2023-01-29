Brighton vs Liverpool team news: Both teams leave out their big stars for FA Cup tie

Brighton host Liverpool at the Amex on Sunday afternoon as both teams look to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.

The clubs are at the opposite end of the form table with Liverpool’s win against Wolves in the last round of the competition being their only win in 2023. As for Brighton, the Seagulls have won three out of their four matches this year and that includes a 3-0 hammering of the Reds in the Premier League and Roberto De Zerbi will be hoping for the same again today.

The hosts have made four changes from their 2-2 Premier League clash with Leicester last weekend with Steele, Lamptey, Webster and Ferguson coming into the Italian coach’s team.

Midfield star Moises Caicedo is not in today’s squad for the Seagulls due to transfer interest.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s side were part of a dull 0-0 draw with Chelsea last Saturday and the Reds were not impressive again. The FA Cup is the Merseyside club’s only real hope of a trophy this season and they will not want a repeat of their performance last time out at the Amex.

The German coach has made no changes from that game at Anfield last weekend and thinks his team can put in a much better performance to go through today.

Many will be surprised to see Darwin Nunez on the bench but the Reds’ big summer signing will likely have a part to play at some stage.