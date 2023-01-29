(Video) Fabinho’s guilty reaction to reckless challenge in Liverpool’s FA Cup tie

Liverpool bowed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss to an emphatic Brighton and Hove Albion side.

Fabinho was utilised as a second-half substitute, with 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic being utilised after several impressive performances.

The Brazilian is notorious for his reckless challenges on the pitch and proved exactly why today; he went into a tackle with his studs up, grazing Evan Ferguson’s calf in the process.

His reaction says it all, as the midfielder looked like he was expecting the referee to brandish a red card in his direction. Take a look below:

? "I can't understand how the VAR referee can say that isn't a red… it's a terrible challenge! You can see from the player's reaction – he knows it's a red and he's just waiting to be sent off." Fabinho was booked for this foul – should he have been sent off? pic.twitter.com/tqRjWMs5xl — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 29, 2023

Footage courtesy of ITV.