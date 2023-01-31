Liverpool interested in Chelsea star who could have other transfer offers in the Premier League

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, whose future could be in some doubt.

The England international impressed on loan at Crystal Palace last season, looking like one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League, but he’s not quite had the same impact since returning to Stamford Bridge this season.

Still, Gallagher clearly remains highly regarded in the game, with Liverpool among his admirers, according to the Daily Mail.

The Reds need to make some changes to their ageing midfield after a difficult campaign, and Gallagher seems to be on their radar as someone who could come in and make an impact.

As Ben Jacobs revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Gallagher is also wanted by the likes of Newcastle and Crystal Palace, with his asking price likely to be in the region of £40million or more.

Jacobs stated Chelsea would rather loan Gallagher out, but he could leave permanently if Enzo Fernandez ends up joining the Blues from Benfica today.