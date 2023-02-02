Exclusive: Jude Bellingham’s likely asking price following Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez transfer investment

Fabrizio Romano has discussed the latest on the Jude Bellingham transfer saga in today’s free edition of his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Borussia Dortmund star is one of the most highly regarded talents in world football at the moment, and is sure to have a long list of transfer suitors in for him this summer.

Chelsea have just paid big for a similar player in Enzo Fernandez, who moved from Benfica on Deadline Day, and Romano has responded to talk that this deal could end up driving up Bellingham’s asking price.

The transfer news expert says Dortmund are yet to formally decide the England international’s asking price, but it is likely to be at least €120million.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will be in the race for Bellingham after their big investment in Fernandez, but the Blues’ business could make life a bit harder for their rivals as Dortmund will surely feel their player is worth more than the new arrival at Stamford Bridge.

“Some are speculating that the Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea transfer fee will affect the asking price of Jude Bellingham. However, my understanding is that Borussia Dortmund have not formally communicated any price yet for Jude Bellingham,” Romano said.

“Talks will enter into important stages in the next weeks, it’s still open. For sure, I don’t see BVB accepting less than €120m.”