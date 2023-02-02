Newcastle tipped to make summer transfer for player they have made three offers for

Newcastle United, despite being heavily interested, failed to sign Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca, however, according to recent reports, a summer deal could now be on the cards.

That’s according to reports in the South American media, which claim the Magpies, despite failing to reach an agreement in January, are determined not to give up on bringing the 18-year-old Brazilian to St James’ Park in the near future.

Reported to have made as many as three offers to Flamengo, ranging between £13m and £18m, after failing to agree to the selling club’s £23m demands, Newcastle missed out.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Mason Greenwood cleared of all criminal charges

That could all change in time for the summer transfer window though, and with the midfielder’s deal set to enter its final few years, come the end of the season, Flamengo may be more inclined to sanction a sale at the end of the campaign, as opposed to during the mid-way point.

Since being promoted to Flamengo’s senior first team at the start of the season, Franca has gone on to feature in 30 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to seven goals along the way.