Some breaking news here…

Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has been cleared of charges relating to assault, attempted rape and coercive control.

That’s according to The Sun, who are reporting that the English wide-attacker has been cleared of any wrongdoing almost exactly one year since he was first arrested.

The 21-year-old was due to stand trial in November, accused of the aforementioned crimes. However, Greater Manchester Police have just confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have made the decision to drop all charges against him.

Giving a statement on the news, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.

“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

The alleged offences relate to an incident which happened with a female over 12 months ago. After evidence of wrongdoing was seemingly leaked on social media, police were quick to act before Manchester United suspended the winger.

As this is a breaking story, it remains unclear what these latest developments could mean for Greenwood’s playing career. We await comment from the club.