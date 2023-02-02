Some breaking news here…
Manchester United attacker Mason Greenwood has been cleared of charges relating to assault, attempted rape and coercive control.
That’s according to The Sun, who are reporting that the English wide-attacker has been cleared of any wrongdoing almost exactly one year since he was first arrested.
The 21-year-old was due to stand trial in November, accused of the aforementioned crimes. However, Greater Manchester Police have just confirmed that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) have made the decision to drop all charges against him.
Giving a statement on the news, Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, GMP’s Head of Public Protection, said: “The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly.
“Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”
READ MORE: Exclusive: Arsenal’s Jorginho alternatives, Bellingham transfer fee, PSG fury – Fabrizio Romano
The alleged offences relate to an incident which happened with a female over 12 months ago. After evidence of wrongdoing was seemingly leaked on social media, police were quick to act before Manchester United suspended the winger.
As this is a breaking story, it remains unclear what these latest developments could mean for Greenwood’s playing career. We await comment from the club.
Nice update
Bring the poor guy back to the field to Carry on his foot ball carrier we are missing him in the new found Eric Ten Hag United
Pls bring him back..we miss him
Good news for my Boy
You haters stay clear
He hasn’t been cleared at all!!!! He has had the charges dropped because key witnesses ie his victim has withdrawn her statement (now back with him apparently) and so have others so they don’t feel they would get a conviction without them! To say He has been cleared is utter crap.
Bring him back young Giggs we were waiting for u all along with Ten Heg nw in power
He is really a fantastic guy and i wish man united allow him come back and continue,I am really a fan of him.
GOD HELP HIM IN HIS COME BACK. I HOPE HE WILL REGAIN HIS FORM AND GOALS SCORING BOOTS SOON. IT’S SHALL BE WELL…