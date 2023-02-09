Chelsea open to offers for player due to the loanee coming back at the end of the season

Chelsea are open to offers for Kalidou Koulibaly as they have Levi Colwill coming back at the end of the season.

Colwill is currently out on loan at Brighton where he’s beginning to excel after a slow start. Roberto De Zerbi has made Colwill a regular since he came in and his ball-playing ability is pivotal to how Brighton play.

Koulibaly hasn’t exactly lit the world alight since making the move to Chelsea and they now appear to be prioritising younger players, barring the veteran defender Thiago Silva.

Now, journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Chelsea are open to selling Koulibaly as they have Colwill ready to come in during the summer.

“I’m told that Chelsea would be open to listening to offers for him in the summer, purely because they’ve got Levi Colwill coming back in,” said Phillips, speaking to GiveMeSport.

Willing to offload an experienced defender who has played at the highest level for many years as they are happy with Colwill who is ready to come in must be a huge confidence boost for the young centre-back.

Colwill has proven this season that he’s capable of playing regularly in the Premier League despite his age, and he’s still got years and years of development to go through.