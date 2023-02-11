Steven Gerrard wants Premier League job with club who have watched him for years

Steven Gerrard is said to be “very keen” on taking over as Leeds United manager following the sacking of Jesse Marsch this week.

The Liverpool legend has been out of work since being sacked by Aston Villa last October and the only job the 42-year-old has been linked with was the Poland National Team head coach but the European nation opted for former Portugal boss Fernando Santos instead.

According to Football Insider, Gerrard is now believed to be keen on the Leeds job and would jump at the chance to return to Premier League management with the Yorkshire club.

Leeds previously kept tabs on the former Villa boss during his time with Rangers and was seen as a top target on a few occasions when former manager Marcelo Bielsa’s future was up in the air.

The Premier League club have a list of targets that they are currently working through and should they fail to get any of their top targets, Gerrard could be an option.

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan, Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola, and Feyenoord boss Arne Slot were said to be Leeds’ top targets according to the report, but all three have decided to remain at their current clubs.

The Yorkshire club have now dipped into their alternative list, which is believed to contain Gerrard.

This would be a very risky decision for both parties as Leeds have relegation hanging over their heads while Gerrard cannot afford to get sacked by another Premier League club if he dreams of managing Liverpool in the future.