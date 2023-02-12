Arsenal receive major boost ahead of Manchester City clash as key player suffers injury

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash against Manchester City as Erling Haaland is substituted through injury.

Haaland’s record for Manchester City needs no explanation as he runs away with the golden boot award in his first season in the Premier League.

His first half of the season was nothing short of exceptional and he’s managed to avoid any regular injuries so far, something he suffered with during his time at Dortmund.

However, the Norwegian was substituted at halftime against Aston Villa and Sky Sports have suggested that it may be to do with a thigh injury sustained in the first half.

If Haaland is unavailable for Manchester City’s top-of-the-table clash against Arsenal on Wednesday then it’s devastating news for fans of the Manchester club, but Arsenal fans certainly won’t be too disappointed.

Hopefully, for Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has just substituted Haaland for precautionary reasons with a huge game approaching and with City already three goals up at halftime.

Manchester City do have Julian Alvarez ready to step in, but it’s always difficult to replace Haaland’s goals.