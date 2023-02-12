Real Madrid are interested in signing Chelsea forward Joao Felix as a long-term successor to Karim Benzema.

Felix signed for Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window. Felix himself confirmed that there is no buy option for Chelsea in his contract, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, meaning it won’t be easy for them to sign him on a permanent deal during the summer transfer window.

This leaves the door open for other clubs to swoop in and try and sign Felix later this year, and according to Fichajes, Real Madrid are interested in Felix as Benzema’s long-term successor.

Felix has shown glimpses of excellence already at Chelsea after struggling at times towards the end of his Atletico Madrid tenure.

Maybe Diego Simeone’s style doesn’t suit Felix and a permanent move away from the club is what he needs to fulfil his potential.

Whether a return to Madrid to play for Atletico’s rivals is something that Felix would be interested in remains to be seen, but he could feel he has unfinished business in Spain.