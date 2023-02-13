Graham Potter makes strong statement amid Chelsea slump

Graham Potter has declared that the idea of long-termism does not exist at Chelsea as he attempts to recover his side’s fortunes.

The Blues are currently in a disappointing run of form, drawing their last three league matches heading into their Champions League Last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, who, conversely, have won their last six league fixtures and sit 3rd in the Bundesliga.

This spell has led to plenty of scrutiny being placed on Potter who has had to deal with his fair share of injuries along with his players not performing at their best in the past few matches and the Blues boss has admitted he isn’t focused on his future ahead of the Dortmund clash, with the 47-year old of the belief that long-term thoughts are not something Chelsea are known for dealing in [via 90Min Football].

“You can’t talk about the long-term because that doesn’t exist in this job,” he explained. “You have to acknowledge there’s a long term but there’s a short term and medium term that is challenging for us in terms of results.

“The experienced players know what we’ve been through. You’re talking about some top professionals who know football. While people on the outside may have an opinion on things, these guys have been around and know the challenges we’ve faced.

“They know the situation the club has been in and what’s happened. So then it’s about helping them get through it, the inevitable frustration because they want to win. We all do and the supporters do. That’s where it’s been challenging.”

The Blues’ clash with Dortmund is on Wednesday evening with kick-off at 20:00 BST, where Blues fans will hope a win in a different environment away from their domestic struggles will reignite some form into the team.