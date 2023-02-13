Video: Pickford in no man’s land as Salah gives Liverpool lead in Merseyside derby

Liverpool have taken the lead in the Merseyside derby thanks to a goal from Mohamed Salah just minutes after Everton nearly scored.

The move started from an Everton corner, where James Tarkowski nearly put the away side in front after hitting the post with a header.

Liverpool pounced on the Toffees being so far up the pitch for the first time and flew forward on the counter with Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan then picked out Mohamed Salah in the middle who put the ball past Jordan Pickford who ran out into no man’s land to make life easier for the Liverpool forward.

