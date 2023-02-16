Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is attracting the interest of Atletico Madrid, who are considering signing the Brazilian to replace Joao Felix.

Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season which means as it stands, he could leave Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer. The Brazilian has been a fantastic servant for Liverpool, but they’ve now brought in the likes of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez as they plan for the long term.

According to Cadena SER, via TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid are prioritising the signing of Firmino this summer on a free transfer as they prepare for Joao Felix to leave the club.

This could be great news for Chelsea fans after Felix’s impressive displays in the odd game he’s played for the club so far.

If Atletico can secure the signing of Firmino on a free, then it could lower their asking price for Felix. Liverpool may be hoping to tie Firmino down to a new deal just to hold his value, which could throw a spanner in the works.

It’s a common theme in football that one transfer can start a domino effect of other transfers and this is a perfect example.