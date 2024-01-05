Liverpool fan favourite Roberto Firmino is being linked with a surprise return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian spent 8 years at Liverpool, making 362 appearances, scoring 111 goals and assisting another 79. He was one of the most important players for Klopp, playing a key role in securing every attainable trophy for the team.

He left Liverpool in the summer to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, but has struggled to find his feet there, registering only 3 goals and 3 assists in 19 appearances for them.

His personal life also faced tragedy with the sudden loss of his father due to a heart attack in November, which perhaps had an impact on his form.

And now talkSport have reported that multiple Premier League clubs have been offered a chance to sign the Liverpool icon, Fulham being one of the clubs mentioned.

Fulham, seeking an experienced striker after Aleksandar Mitrovic’s move to Al-Hilal, has surfaced as one potential destination. Sheffield United have also shown interest in recent months.

However, whether he returns to play for another club in the Premier League besides Liverpool remains to be seen.

The player shares a strong bond with the club and the fans, as evidenced by his recent return to Anfield alongside Fabinho to witness their victory over Newcastle.

Which is why it will not be surprising if he turns down an opportunity to return to the Premier League.