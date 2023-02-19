Video: David de Gea makes superb finger-tip save not long before Man United take the lead

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a superb save to keep his side in today’s game against Leicester City at Old Trafford.

It was not the most convincing start by the Red Devils, with Leicester getting a huge opportunity to take the lead early on.

See below, however, as De Gea stepped up for Man Utd as he has so many times before, getting just a finger tip to the ball to keep this shot out…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Not long afterwards, Marcus Rashford scored to make it 1-0 to United, who will now be the major favourites to go on and win the game.

Leicester will surely live to regret failing to take this big chance.

