Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a superb save to keep his side in today’s game against Leicester City at Old Trafford.
It was not the most convincing start by the Red Devils, with Leicester getting a huge opportunity to take the lead early on.
See below, however, as De Gea stepped up for Man Utd as he has so many times before, getting just a finger tip to the ball to keep this shot out…
Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports
Not long afterwards, Marcus Rashford scored to make it 1-0 to United, who will now be the major favourites to go on and win the game.
Leicester will surely live to regret failing to take this big chance.