Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez could sign a new contract at Manchester City despite only arriving from River Plate last summer.

According to the Mirror, Alvarez, along with a few other City players, are set to discuss their futures at the Etihad but the Argentine striker is the priority.

Arriving from River Plate in the summer, Alvarez signed a contract until 2027 with City but could extend his stay with Pep Guardiola considering him a big part of the club’s future.

The 23-year old has played mostly as a back-up to Erling Haaland this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions this season with four of those coming in the Premier League.

The Mirror report in the same article that City are determined to continue running the club as usual despite having several FFP charges delivered against them earlier this month, so they are evidently not afraid to ensure that they tie their best players down to new contracts before they find out the FFP breach punishments if they are found guilty.