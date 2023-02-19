(Video) Graham Potter responds to “worst manager in Chelsea’s history” claim

Graham Potter has responded to a claim that he is the “worst manager in Chelsea’s history”.

Chelsea once again suffered a disappointing defeat, losing to bottom of the Premier League Southampton.

Despite spending an obscene amount of money, Potter is struggling to get a tune out of this Chelsea side, and a fan has even branded him the “worst manager in Chelsea’s history”, which he’s now responded to.

? "After a 1-0 defeat at home, any criticism you get is understandable ." Graham Potter responds to being called the worst manager in Chelsea's history ? pic.twitter.com/WQSNeoSykw — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 19, 2023

It’s a little harsh to be branding Potter with that title so soon into his Chelsea tenure, but there’s no doubt things have to improve fast.