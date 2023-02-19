(Video) Graham Potter responds to “worst manager in Chelsea’s history” claim

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Graham Potter has responded to a claim that he is the “worst manager in Chelsea’s history”.

Chelsea once again suffered a disappointing defeat, losing to bottom of the Premier League Southampton.

Despite spending an obscene amount of money, Potter is struggling to get a tune out of this Chelsea side, and a fan has even branded him the “worst manager in Chelsea’s history”, which he’s now responded to.

More Stories / Latest News
BBC pundit Micah Richards makes ‘BIG’ claim after Bournemouth win
(Video) The reaction of Darwin Nunez when he hears the away end chant his name
How Nick Pope could play for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final

It’s a little harsh to be branding Potter with that title so soon into his Chelsea tenure, but there’s no doubt things have to improve fast.

More Stories Graham Potter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.