Journalist “hearing one or two whispers” that Chelsea are finally losing patience with Graham Potter

Chelsea may reportedly be losing patience with Graham Potter at last, according to latest murmurings being reported by Alex Crook.

The chief football correspondent at talkSPORT says he’s hearing one or two whispers that the Blues’ mood may be starting to shift, with Potter’s side on an awful run of form.

Chelsea lost 1-0 at home to Southampton at the weekend – a team bottom of the Premier League table who themselves just changed manager even though Chelsea’s recent form is actually worse than their own.

This is clearly far from good enough for a club of Chelsea’s size, even if Potter did come in at a difficult time, replacing a popular and successful manager in Thomas Tuchel, whose exit came as a surprise.

Potter has also had to contend with a raft of new signings who are yet to settle in and gel together, so that might buy him time.

Still, Crook is now less sure that Todd Boehly will keep on sticking with the former Brighton boss.

“Two wins in 14 is simply not acceptable. Nathan Jones had a better win percentage at Southampton than Graham Potter has in those 14 games at Chelsea. Really damning statistics,” Crook said.

“I was there on Saturday and it turned quite toxic with boos and half-time and full-time. Chelsea fans around the press box were calling for Graham Potter’s head.

“The briefings coming out of Stamford Bridge on Sunday were saying that Graham Potter retains the backing of the board and that it is a long-term project.

“I’m just hearing one or two whispers to the contrary that Todd Boehly may have a different opinion to that.

“They have a huge game against Borussia Dortmund next week, basically their season could come down to that.”