Leicester star has agreement reached in principle with Atletico Madrid

Reports in the last couple of weeks have claimed that Leicester City defender Caglar Soyuncu is set to replace Milan Skriniar at Inter Milan, who is in line to join PSG in the summer. However, according to more recent reports the Turkey international is on course to sign for a different club.

That’s according to Inter Live, who have reported that Soyuncu, 26, who will be out of contract with the Foxes at the end of the season, has an ‘agreement in principle’ in place to sign for Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

The outlet claim there is ‘zero chance’ the Foxes’ number four will join Inter Milan because he is ‘destined’ to play for Atletico Madrid.

