Leicester City centreback Caglar Soyuncu has completed a move to Atletico Madrid who are set to bring the player in on a free transfer.

Soyuncu is set to bring his five-year stay at Leicester to an end, with Fabrizio Romano giving the “Here we go” for the Turk’s move to the Spanish club.

Atleti have got their business done early, bringing the 26-year old in on a free transfer, with him set to join Diego Simeone’s team on July 1st.

Soyuncu has had a difficult campaign with Leicester this season, playing just seven games in all competitions for the Foxes owing to a recurring knee injury but he has been reinstated into the first XI since Dean Smith’s arrival as manager, playing 90 minutes in all three of his first games in charge.

Soyuncu is closing in on 200 matches for Leicester and will leave the club having competed in the Europa League for two seasons and winning an FA Cup and Community Shield.