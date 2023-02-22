Video: Behind the scenes footage shows Jamie Carragher’s priceless reaction to Liverpool conceding 5 goals to Madrid

CBS Sports have posted a behind the scenes compilation clip of Jamie Carragher’s reaction to all of the 7 goals during Liverpool’s 2-5 defeat to Real Madrid last night.

The footage shows the former Liverpool defender’s mood change from being totally ecstatic to disappointed.

Liverpool started the game off extremely well scoring twice inside 15 minutes and were all over Real Madrid.

But the away side turned the game around immediately. Vinicius Jr scored two quick goals to level the game before half time.

And then it was all Real Madrid. A thouroughly dominant second half saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men score three more goals including a brace from Karim Benzema.

The game finished in a humbling 2-5 defeat. And Jamie Carragher’s reaction perhaps sums up every Liverpool fans’ emotions from the night.

Watch the clip below: