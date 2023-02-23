FSG’s leaked text to Jurgen Klopp seen in new light after Real Madrid match

Jurgen Klopp revealed in 2021 that FSG admitted they were sorry for the Liverpool squad they gave him.

A manager like Klopp often needs time, something he admitted his squad needed back in 2021.

The American owners backed Klopp after their apology as we’ve seen over the last couple of years and they enjoyed plenty of success in this period.

Now, Liverpool are in a similar position. Klopp certainly needs backing due to their ageing midfield and lack of cover in certain areas.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was vocal in Liverpool’s need for reinforcements, speaking on CBS Sports after the Real Madrid defeat.

“My point is that they’re trying to play Jurgen Klopp football without players who can play Jurgen Klopp football. And that is maybe some players who have been brought in, but also some players who it’s just come to the end.”