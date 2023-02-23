Newcastle monitoring Arsenal star’s situation to strengthen weak area ahead of the summer

Newcastle United are monitoring Kieran Tierney’s situation at Arsenal who may leave the Gunners at the end of the season.

The Scotland international has lost his place in Mikel Arteta’s side following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer with the Ukrainian already having a big impact at the Emirates.

Tierney has played only 460 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to the former Man City star with 1,268 – and that might have been even more had the Ukraine international not picked up an injury mid-season.

With the lack of minutes in mind, Todofichajes are reporting that the left-back could leave Arsenal in the summer and Newcastle are mentioned as an interested club.

Tierney has a contract in North London until 2026 but could leave for an affordable fee in the summer which would come as good news for Newcastle.

Left-back has been a bit of a problem area for Eddie Howe as he has been using centre-back Dan Burn in the role this season, who fills in to make a back three rather than pushing up the pitch. Should the Magpies boss require that option for the next campaign, Tierney would be a good choice.