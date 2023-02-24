Liverpool are said to be very keen on bringing Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield as well as Jude Bellingham in the summer in a Bundesliga raid.

This is according to Kerry Hau of Sport1, who says that Gravenberch may welcome a move to the Reds after struggling to adapt to life at Bayern Munich.

The 20-year old midfielder joined the German giants from Ajax last summer after shining in the Eredivisie, but he has failed to settle at the Allianz, playing 90 minutes just twice for the club in 22 matches and scoring just one goal.

Liverpool are now sniffing, with the Reds requiring a midfield revamp this summer as the current crop continue to underperform this season.

However, their pursuit of the Dutch midfielder may be a tricky one, with Hau saying that Bayern aren’t too keen to give him up.

“Liverpool are interested, but Bayern’s attitude is clear: they don’t want to give him up. You’d think though that Gravenberch will certainly give the move some thought.”

The Anfield club aren’t just targeting Gravenberch though, with the highly sought-after Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund another name that Liverpool are desperate to pursue according also to Sport1, but of course, they will have to deal with considerable interest from elsewhere across Europe for the Englishman.

It’s not very often you see a player who’s desperate for game time stay at his club, but with Bayern’s stance on letting Gravenberch a firm “no“, we could be looking at a very interesting saga come the summer.