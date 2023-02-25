Graham Potter reveals he has received death threats from angry fans

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed he has received death threats.

The Blues boss, who took charge of the Londoners in September last year has endured a tough start to life in the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Having won just five of his first 18 Premier League matches in charge, the 47-year-old is already under pressure and has faced a lot of criticism from both fans of Chelsea and fans of rival clubs.

However, speaking candidly to reporters during his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s London derby against Tottenham Hotspur, Potter has opened up on the kind of treatment he has received away from the field of play.

“I’ve sat here for four months answering questions about pressure,” Potter told reporters.

“When the results are like they are, you have to accept criticism. But that’s not to say it’s easy at all. Your family life suffers, your mental life suffers, your personality…it’s hard.

“Nevertheless if you ask me: ‘Is it hard, is it tough, is it nice to hear?’ – as much as I’ve had support, I’ve had some not particularly nice emails come through that want me to die and want my kids to die. That’s obviously not pleasant.”