Liverpool draw up shortlist for defensive reinforcements including out-of-contract star

Liverpool have drawn up a shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window for defensive reinforcements.

A report from TEAMtalk has claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing both Josko Gvardiol and Evan Ndicka in the summer transfer window. Gvardiol could be a difficult player to lure to Anfield considering his talent and the amount of clubs who are bound to be interested if he becomes available.

However, Ndicka is out of contract at the end of the season, so he could be the ideal target for Liverpool.

Ndicka is a 23-year-old Frenchman who plays as a centre-back for Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt. He began his professional career with Auxerre in 2018, and made his debut for the club in the same year.

Again, it could be a competitive race to sign Ndicka in the summer transfer window, but it’s certainly worth entering the race if you can secure a 23-year-old defender playing regularly in the Bundesliga without paying a transfer fee.

Liverpool have leaked goals in comparison to recent seasons this campaign, so it’s no surprise to see defenders being linked with a move to Anfield.