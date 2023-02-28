Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Graham Potter Chelsea situation “could change” and explains what’s gone wrong

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Graham Potter’s situation at Chelsea, suggesting that he’s still safe for now but that that could change soon.

The Blues are on an absolutely terrible run of form at the moment, and there will be growing pressure on Potter, who arguably never looked like the most inspiring managerial appointment in the first place, especially when he replaced the hugely successful and popular Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at the weekend and there just seems to be no sign of things improving any time soon, so it’s not too surprising to see that the mood may be starting to change inside Stamford Bridge.

It doesn’t look like any big decision is imminent, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but we may now be at the stage where results and performances need to improve very soon or Potter will finally be given his marching orders.

“Chelsea are still backing and protecting Graham Potter, as of now,” Romano said.

“But of course they want positive results as soon as possible, otherwise the situation could change.”

Romano also added his take on what’s going wrong with Chelsea under Potter, insisting it’s not so much a tactical issue as a mental problem.

He said: “In my opinion the team’s current form is not about the tactics, it’s about the mental approach; this is the key part at this moment.”